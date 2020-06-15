Man bit in face by alligator at Largo disc golf park

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was retrieving a disc golf Frisbee in Largo when an alligator bit him in the face, sending him to the hospital.

The man was at John S. Taylor Park in Largo around 5 a.m. when he went waist deep into water to retrieve a Frisbee, police said.

While retrieving the equipment, police said an alligator bit him in the face. They say he was able to pry himself free and escape the water.

The man was transported to a local hospital with face and hand lacerations but is expected to recover.

The FWC is investigating and said they will provide updates when they are available.

FWC officials told 8 On Your Side they place the highest priority on public safety and encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times. “If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation,” said FWC Officer Specialist Bryce Phillippi.

Phillippi said Floridians and visitors should take precautionary measures when in or near the water especially during warm weather to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators. He said alligators are most active and visible when the weather is warm, and in some places in Florida, that can occur year-round.

The FWC offered the following precautionary measures for those who live or recreate near the water to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators.

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator and never feed one. When fed, alligators can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

And keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey.

