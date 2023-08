PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after he was barricaded in a car outside Pinellas Park Aldi, according to police.

The Pinellas Park Police Department SWAT team said it was on the scene at the Aldi located at 9021 U.S. Highway 19 North.

A man identified as Michael Dixon was taken into custody without incident.

Police said he was wanted for felony charges originating from an investigation conducted by Largo Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.