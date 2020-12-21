Man arrested trying to get away from law enforcement by going to ‘The Getaway’ restaurant in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The name says it all, “The Getaway.” But it didn’t work out that way for a man trying to run from a sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol.

A simple traffic stop around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon started a wild chain of events and led to a multi-agency manhunt with people looking for the man who fled in the air, on land and in the water.

An FHP sergeant said they were trying to stop 38-year-old Rashad Cutler for a tinted windshield when he tried to get away. They said Cutler parked at The Getaway restaurant and bar before jumping in the water and swimming to hide in the mangroves of a nearby island.







Pictures taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty.

“This is just a super laid back and fun place to hang out at,” said customer Spencer Dean, who loves the usual vibe at The Getaway.

But Saturday afternoon was different than normal.

Helicopters flew overhead as K9s searched the area during a multi-agency manhunt with the Florida Highway Patrol, Coast Guard, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

An FHP sergeant said they tried to lure Cutler back to land with ladders and rafts, but he swam to a nearby island and hid in the mangroves.

Picture of 38-year-old Rashad Cutler sent to WFLA by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s pretty crazy!” said Coastal Marine employee, Justin Williams.

He said they were closed when the action happened Saturday and had no idea what took place on their docks until 8 On Your Side went to ask questions Monday. However, Williams said they knew something was off Monday morning.

“There were a few footprints on this boat and we were wondering why the ladder was in the water over there. But it makes sense now,” Williams said.

After about two hours FWC officers found Cutler in the mangroves where he tried to escape again. 8 On Your Side was told Cutler was shocked with a Taser, and taken into custody.

FWC sent a statement Monday, saying they work closely with partner law enforcement agencies on a regular basis and this case is a great example of that.

FHP said in the car they found thousands of fraudulent checks, driver’s licenses and a Walmart price maker.









Pictures taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty.

Cutler is facing a felony with 10 charges, including resisting an officer, possession of forged bills and possession of meth.

“Seems like a typical Florida man story…trying to get away at The Getaway,” said Dean.

Cutler has an extensive criminal history and had an active warrant out for his arrest.

We’re told Cutler was taken to Bayfront Hospital where he recovered from his injuries and Monday night remains in jail on a $31,000 bond.