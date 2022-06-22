PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole County man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges in Pinellas County after detectives said he uploaded it to social media.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Blake Schomp was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of transmission of child pornography.

PCSO said detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating after getting information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn being uploaded to the social media app Kik.

They said their investigation revealed the suspect to be Schomp.

In a search of Schomp’s Seminole County home, detectives said they found several images of child pornography on his laptop and phone.

Schomp was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.