Man arrested in a disturbing case of child sex abuse

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police have arrested a man in a disturbing case of child sex abuse.

Pinellas Park police say James Cromwell Humphreys, 50, had several children over at his home all under the age of 12.

Humphreys allegedly asked one of the children to sleep in his bed, the child said he wanted to sleep in another bed but woke up in the middle of the night and found Humphreys performing a sex act on the child.

Officers went to question Humphreys who then sped off in a car and went to the top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to police, Humphreys threatened to jump and called relatives to say he was ending his life.

A Pinellas Park Police officer who is a trained crisis negotiator was able to talk Humphreys away from the edge and place him into custody.

Police believe there may be more victims and they are asking parents of children who may have had contact with Humphreys to talk to their children to find out if they have been abused in any way.

