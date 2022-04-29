ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gulfport man was arrested Wednesday for sexually battering a teenager at a St. Petersburg restaurant, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Joseph Morrison, 49, of Gulfport committed a sex act on a 15-year-old boy while in the bathroom of the PoFolks on 34th Street North.

Police said the action was done against the 15-year-old’s consent, who did not event want to interact with the man prior to the incident.

After battering the victim, Morrison allegedly gave the child his phone number, according to an affidavit.

The 15-year-old called police after the incident. Morrison was taken into custody on a charge of sexual battery around an hour and a half later.