Pinellas man arrested for beating SUV with windshield wipers he ripped off

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is facing charges after police say he ripped windshield wipers off an SUV then used them to damage the car.

Emil Werchola was arrested late Wednesday night at 174th Terrace Drive and Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores. Police say the 64-year-old was sitting at a bus stop in the area, drinking alcohol from a Mountain Dew bottle and yelling at people.

According to an arrest affidavit, Werchola put his walker in the road, blocking one northbound lane of traffic on Gulf Boulevard. Indian Shores officers warned Werchola about his behavior but noted that they still heard him yelling and cursing at people.

Officers then say they witnessed Werchola walk up to a parked Lexus SUV and rip the windshield wipers off. Werchola used the windshield wipers to beat the vehicle, causing about $300 worth of damage, the arrest report says. No one was in the SUV at the time.

Werchola was arrested for disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief.