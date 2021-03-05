Man arrested for raping resident at St. Pete senior living facility, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A resident of a senior living facility in St. Petersburg was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting another resident on Thursday.

Deputies arrested 59-year-old Isaiah Banks on a count of sexual battery and another count of unlawful acts of a sexually transmissible disease.

Detectives responded to Noble Senior Living at 3479 54th Avenue North in St. Petersburg Thursday after reports that a 76-year-old female had been sexually battered by another resident at the facility.

Detectives said Banks was discovered in the victim’s room by a staff member during routine checks. Banks was allegedly having sex with the woman without her consent.

The victim was “physically helpless and unable to defend herself,” the sheriff’s office said.

Through the investigation, detectives learned Banks was able to gain access to the victim’s floor by unlocking a secured door between their floors.

Detectives interviewed Banks, who allegedly admitted to the allegations.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and was treated on scene.