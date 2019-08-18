Man arrested for first-degree murder after killing 24-year-old in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.: Detectives have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder after he shot and killed another man in Largo.

According to deputies, around 12:30 p.m. today, they were dispatched to a house located at 160 East Overbrook Street in Belleair Bluffs for reports of multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Darius Johnson shot inside of his home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say 22-year-old David Murray Biggs had been arguing with Johnson for the past couple of days and it escalated to verbal threats.

This afternoon, Biggs drove to Johnson’s home and the two began arguing outside the home. During the argument, Biggs pulled out a gun and began shooting Johnson. Johnson went inside his house, however, Biggs followed and forced himself inside where he continued to shoot.

Biggs immediately left the house after shooting Johnson and was taken into custody a little while later by Pinellas deputies.

He has been taken to the Pinellas County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder.

An investigation is still ongoing. Please check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Largo.

Deputies say the shooting happened at 160 East Overbrook Street close to 12:30 p.m Saturday.

According to deputies, one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are currently interviewing another man they believe was involved in the shooting.

Deputies are not currently searching for anyone and say there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for updates.