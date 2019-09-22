Man arrested for DUI, child neglect of 7-month-old, 6-year-old in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old is now in custody after being arrested for DUI and child neglect.

According to Pinellas Park police, they responded to the intersection of 94th Avenue and 52nd Street around 4:29 p.m. Sunday to conduct an accident investigation.

Once police arrived, they noticed Shawnod Brown, 26, showed signs of impairment. Inside Brown’s car, police say they found a 7-month-old and 6-year-old.

Brown was given a sobriety evaluation and failed it. He was taken into custody and has been charged with DUI and child neglect. He was also issued a citation as the at-fault driver in the crash.

Police say there were minor injuries from the crash and neither child was hurt.

Both children have been released to a family member.