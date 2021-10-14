Man arrested for death of mom shot, killed Easter Sunday in St. Pete

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg Police Department

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest has been made in the death of a woman who was shot and killed on Easter Sunday.

According to St. Pete police, 21-year-old Tyron Byron Jackasal has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Emily Grot.

Police say there was an informal gathering with several people at Wildwood Park, located at 1000 28th Street S, around 10:50 p.m. on April 4.

Detectives believe Jackasal fired shots in the Wildwood parking lot, striking Grot while she was inside a car.

According to police, investigators do not believe Grot was the intended victim.

The police department says Jackasal was already in the Pinellas County Jail on unrelated charges.

