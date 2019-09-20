Man arrested for carjacking 2 vehicles in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Augustine man is facing charges after police say he carjacked two people in Pinellas Park.

Cassidy Dylan Daniels, 27, was arrested Thursday on two counts of carjacking and one count each of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

According to police, the first incident happened in the 3400 block of 67th Avenue North at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old Clearwater woman told officer she had just left work and got into her vehicle when she was approached by Daniels who said he had a weapon and told her to get out of her car. Once she exited the vehicle, Daniels took the car and drove off.

While police were investigating that incident, they got a call about another carjacking in the 6500 block of 51st Way North.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was getting out of his car when Daniels grabbed him and pulled him out of the vehicle. Daniels drove off with that car and left the other one behind.

Police said Daniels was spotted moments later driving the stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed on 66th Street North with a patrol unit in pursuit of him.

He turned west on Bryan Dairy Road, then south on Starkey Road and continued to drive in a reckless manner.

Once he got to the area of 86th Avenue and Denise Drive (unincorporated Pinellas County), Daniels got out of the vehicle and ran away.

After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody.

