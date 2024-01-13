Related video: In 2021, a man attacked Florida police officers with a brick and live-streamed it.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was allegedly hit in the face with a brick Friday night near 715 East Lime Street, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

The victim told officers he was hit in the face with a brick. Officers said the injuries to his face were consistent with his claim.

The victim also alleged that the suspect, whom he knew, smashed his car window and left the area before police arrived.

Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, after the victim was released from the hospital, he arrived at the police station and gave authorities the location of the suspect, which was at a home.

Police went to the home and found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Eddie Saunders, in a bedroom and arrested him.

During a search, officers found over nine grams of fentanyl in his pocket, along with alprazolam.

Saunders was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in fentanyl, and criminal mischief.