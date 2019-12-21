Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman several times in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for attempted murder after stabbing a woman numerous times in St. Petersburg Friday night, according to police.

Police say they responded to 4061 Porpoise Drive SE around 7:30 p.m. and found the woman that was stabbed several times.

She was taken to Bayfront Health with serious injuries.

Sixty-four-year-old Lonnie Lavine was also there when officers arrived. He was arrested for attempted murder in the 2nd degree.

Lavine was taken to and treated at St. Anthony’s Hospital for minor injuries to his hand, police say. He was later booked into the Pinellas County Jail shortly before midnight.

According to police, he lived in an unattached shed behind the victim’s home. The two were not in a relationship, police say.

It is early in the investigation, however, preliminary information show the two argued before the stabbing.

