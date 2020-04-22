Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Pinellas group home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities have arrested a man accused of stabbing a caregiver at a group home in Safety Harbor.

Deputies responded to the home on 655 Pine Street shortly before midnight Tuesday and found the woman who had multiple stab wounds on her left arm.

The woman identified her attacker as 38-year-old Erich Perry, a new resident of the home, and said she was lying on the couch when Perry “crept up and began to stab her,” the arrest report states.

After a brief struggle, Perry fled the location. He was found nearby and taken into custody.

Deputies said Perry later admitted to trying to kill the victim by stabbing her in the neck.

He was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

