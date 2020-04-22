Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Pinellas group home

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities have arrested a man accused of stabbing a caregiver at a group home in Safety Harbor.

Deputies responded to the home on 655 Pine Street shortly before midnight Tuesday and found the woman who had multiple stab wounds on her left arm.

The woman identified her attacker as 38-year-old Erich Perry, a new resident of the home, and said she was lying on the couch when Perry “crept up and began to stab her,” the arrest report states.

After a brief struggle, Perry fled the location. He was found nearby and taken into custody.

Deputies said Perry later admitted to trying to kill the victim by stabbing her in the neck.

He was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County Commission discusses reopening beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Commission discusses reopening beaches"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."

Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss