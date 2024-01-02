PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 63-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he stabbed someone during an “altercation” in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, at about 4:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Speedway on 12550 49th Street North for reports of a stabbing.

During their investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, Winston Tutein, 63, had been in a verbal altercation with the victim.

Police said the altercation escalated, and Tutein stabbed the victim in the abdominal area, leaving them with a puncture wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

WFLA’s Eagle 8 HD flew over the gas station and captured the police presence.

The department said Tutein was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.