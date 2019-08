ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection with Tuesday morning’s shooting.

Detectives say 32-year-old Anthony Bridges is accused of shooting Lorenzo Brunson following an argument the two had on Monday.

Investigators believe Bridges returned to Brunson’s home and shot him several times in retaliation. The case is still active and additional charges may be pending.