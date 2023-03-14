ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man after they say he allegedly vandalized a gay bar with a homophobic slur over the weekend.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at around 4 p.m. Saturday, the employees of Cocktail, a gay bar located on Central Avenue, saw a homophobic slur written on the front of their business.

After checking their surveillance camera, the employees saw that a man had written the slur overnight.

“We need your help in identifying this person who wrote homophobic slurs on the front of our business and then was so proud of himself he took pictures of it,” the business said Monday.

Officers later identified William Yacko, 57, as the suspect.

Police said Yacko was already in the Pinellas County Jail for unrelated charges. The department also said he has a previous conviction on his criminal record.

Yacko has been charged with felony criminal mischief, according to the department.

“Due to the nature of the derogatory comments towards the LGBT+ Community, this charge

will have a hate speech enhancement added,” the department said in a release.



The incident is still under investigation.