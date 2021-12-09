Man arrested after toddler accidentally shoots themselves, Clearwater police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after a 3-year-old child accidentally shot themselves with the man’s weapon, according to police.

Clearwater police say 25-year-old Kenneth Houston had been living at the Creekside Apartments on Druid Road for a short time and brought a gun to the apartment about a week before the shooting. He was told by the father of the 3-year-old to get rid of the weapon, but did not.

The child subsequently found the gun loaded and shot themselves in the shoulder. Houston fled the apartment immediately after the shooting, taking the gun with him.

Houston has been charged with felony culpable negligence and was arrested on a warrant earlier today in Hillsborough County before being extradited to Pinellas County.

Police say the weapon has not been located.

The child was treated and later released from All Children’s Hospital.