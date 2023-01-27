PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he shined a laser at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter.

Pinellas County deputies said their helicopter was over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South when a green laser lighting device was shined at the helicopter multiple times.

Deputies said the helicopter’s pilot reported that the laser was pointed at his eyes multiple times. He experienced minor main and landed the helicopter in an open field at Fort DeSoto Park as a precaution.

Investigators said 32-year-old Michael Scott eventually admitted to shining the laser at the helicopter. Deputies said the laser was recovered and had Scott’s name on it.

Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of felony misuse of a laser lighting device. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.