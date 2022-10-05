Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after making a bomb threat at a Pinellas Park WingHouse on Tuesday, authorities say.

According to an arrest affidavit, Roger Tart, 45, told another customer at the restaurant that there was a bomb in the trash can, then quickly left the area.

The report states he then met up with a WingHouse staff member and told them about the alleged bomb, which he then reportedly said was under the patio.

Police say Tart then fled the area and before being detained and arrested for terroristic threats to the public.

The area was cleared and no bomb was found.