Man arrested after going over 100 mph, with 5 kids in car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man has been arrested after going over 100 mph in a construction zone with five children in the car due to him “being late to a birthday party”.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Derrick Pasco had been recklessly driving and was weaving in and out of traffic.

Pasco told troopers he was traveling to a family member’s “birthday party” with 5 kids were in the vehicle ranging from 1 to 14-year-old. Troopers say the children were not in proper car seats.

Troopers also say Pasco gave them a false name while driving with a suspended licence. When Pasco was booked into the Pinellas County jail he was found with a bag of marijuana.

Pasco additionally had two warrants out of Pinellas County for his arrest on charges of drug possession and sale.

Pasco is facing charges including child neglect, reckless driving, driving without a suspended licence, providing a false name to law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and introduction of contraband into a jail.

He is currently being held at the jail on $60,000 bond.