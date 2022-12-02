TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas man was arrested for reckless driving in Pinellas County after being caught driving over 100 mph on US-19 Wednesday, according to deputies.

An arrest affidavit said Logan Rodriguez Guerrero, 31, of Missouri City, Texas, was seen driving over 100 mph along with another vehicle on US-19 in the area of Cypress Pond Road.

According to the document, the defendant was seen weaving through traffic while at a high speed.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the other vehicle, an Aston Martin, turned off the highway, but Rodriguez Guerrero continued to “drive in a reckless manner.”

“The defendant advised he was engaged in a road rage dispute with the Aston Martin and stated he was trying to get away,” the document said. “He could not explain why he continued to drive recklessly after seeing my fully marked vehicle or after the Aston Martin was no longer present.”

Rodriguez Guerrero was arrested on a charge of reckless driving, according to the sheriff’s office.