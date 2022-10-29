ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested an Illinois man after he sped over 100 mph on I-275 Friday evening.

An arrest report said David Kives, 56, of Plainfield, Illinois, was heading south on the interstate in heavily backed-up traffic at around 5:35 p.m.

Kives allegedly passed the traffic through the west breakdown lane and by driving off-road.

Police said he would cut in and out and follow cars closely.

The report also said he would drive aggressively while speeding in excess of 100 mph until he finally crashed into another car.

The Illinois resident was charged with reckless driving and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.