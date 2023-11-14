SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they arrested a man after he shot into a home and killed another man.

Police said 22-year-old James Bingham went to a house located at 1021 James Avenue South at 5:36 a.m. on Oct. 9. When no one answered the door, police said Bingham fired shots at the house with a rifle.

Several members of a family were inside the home at the time.

Officers said Antwann Evans, 51, was shot multiple times as he attempted to shield his grandchild from the bullets. Evans died of his injuries on Oct. 18. “We thought he was going to be alright, and he lasted for some days but turned for the worst – The Lord called him home,” said Tommy Wall, Evans’ brother-in-law.

Bingham was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.