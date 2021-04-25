Man arrested after DUI crash that killed motorcyclist on Courtney Campbell Causeway, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was under the influence of narcotics when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, killing the man just days shy of his 30th birthday, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:22 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes into Tampa.

Clearwater police said Wilbur French was traveling west on the Causeway and drove his pickup truck through some cones to his left and hit Edward Jimenez who was riding his motorcycle in the eastbound lanes. Jimenez, 29, of Pinellas Park, died at the scene. According to the police report, he was set to turn 30 on Tuesday.

French exhibited signs of impairment and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital to be medically evaluated, troopers said. According to troopers, French had undergone surgery earlier in the day, and was given multiple narcotics before leaving the facility against the advice of

medical personnel. He also admitted to smoking crack cocaine hours before the crash.

French was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, then booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he’s being held on a $40,000 bond.