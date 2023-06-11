ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police discovered a “drug lab” inside a home in St. Pete.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, 33-year-old Robert A. Papp Jr. was arrested after the lab was found inside a home located at 2063 Illinois Ave NE.

Officials said several fire trucks and emergency vehicles are onsite at the home as a precautionary measure as “some of the substances can be “volatile.”

SPPD said there is no danger to nearby properties and no homes have been evacuated.

This is an ongoing investigation.

