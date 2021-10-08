Man arrested after driving Tesla into Palm Harbor home at 116 mph, killing 2 people, FHP says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested the driver of a speeding Tesla that crashed into a Palm Harbor house in September — killing one of his passengers and a woman living in the home, troopers say.

An FHP investigation found that Vaughn Mongan, 43, of Palm Harbor was driving 116 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone on Sept. 3, running a stop sign and hitting the embankment. This launched the Tesla into the air until it hit a home on Caird Way.

The vehicle ended up hitting one of the residents of the home, grandmother Donna Rein, killing her. One of Mongan’s passengers later died from his injuries at a local hospital as well.

Troopers charged Mongan Friday morning on two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injury, and one count of reckless driving resulting in property damage.