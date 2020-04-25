Man arrested after driving on Sand Key Beach due to being bored, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Although all Pinellas County beaches are currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it did not stop one man from trying to enjoy sometime of the beach.

Clearwater police arrested 25-year-old John McGarry from Sandpoint, Idaho, after multiple people called saying there was a man driving on Sand Key Beach.

He refused to stop for officers and took off at speeds of about 35 miles per hour on the sand. He eventually was stopped in the parking lot of Sheraton Sand Key as he tried to make it back to Gulf Boulevard.

He told officers who stopped him he was bored.

#ClearwaterBeach and other #Pinellas beaches remain closed amid #COVID19, but that didn't stop this man from driving on the beach on Sand Key. John McGarry was charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. He told officers he was bored. pic.twitter.com/TUG9Sz8B78 — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) April 25, 2020

McGarry has been charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

