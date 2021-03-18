Man arrested after ankle monitor places him at scene of deadly Clearwater drive-by shooting, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a drive-by shooting that left another teen dead and wounded three others in Clearwater Monday.

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired into a vehicle on U.S. 19, just north of Drew Street at about 9:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Four passengers, Ivon Cobbs, 18, Marshae Walton, 31, Yvonne Sanders, 25, and Evers Maxie, 24, were rushed to local hospitals. Cobbs, died on his way to the hospital. Walton was said to be in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Derriontae Ward, a “chronic offender” who has been arrested 37 times.

Police said Ward was out on bond when the shooting occurred, and that his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor placed him at the scene of the crime. It also showed that he and the group were at the same restaurant before the shooting. Ward cut off his ankle monitor the next day, police said.

Ward was arrested at a family member’s home in Largo on Wednesday. He faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.