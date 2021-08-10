Man tried to kidnap child from Clearwater Walmart, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly trying to kidnap a child from a Walmart parking lot in Clearwater, according to an affidavit.

The document states that Austin Brian Eilert, 24, of Clearwater approached a parked Dodge Charger Sunday afternoon, opened a rear passenger door, and tried to pull a child out from the car.

The child broke free of Eilert’s grasp, and Eilert tried to run away from the scene, according to police.

However, police said a member of Eilert’s family followed him and pointed him out to officers when they arrived.

The affidavit said Eilert was previously asked to leave the Walmart for causing a disturbance in the parking lot. He now faces charges for trespass in structure or conveyance (after warning), attempted kidnapping, and burglary with assault or battery.