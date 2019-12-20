Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Clearwater.

Police said the man was walking in the 1700 block of North Highland Avenue when he was hit and suffered serious injuries.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

Further information was not released.

