Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Clearwater.

Police said the man was walking in the 1700 block of North Highland Avenue when he was hit and suffered serious injuries.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

Further information was not released.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss