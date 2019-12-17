Man accused of stealing more than $1K of cologne from Treasure Island Walgreens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole more than $1,300 worth of cologne from a Walgreens in Treasure Island.

The alleged theft happened at the Walgreens on Gulf Boulevard near 106th Avenue.

Police say 32-year-old Joseph Flad went into the store Friday afternoon and approached the glass case where the men’s cologne is displayed.

According to an arrest report, Flad was able to bypass the locking mechanism and used a rag to open the case. At that point, police say Flad started grabbing several cologne bottles and put them in a bag.

When an employee asked Flad if he needed anything, he replied, “no, I’m OK” and continued putting items in his bag, the arrest report says. Flad is then accused of leaving the store without paying for the items.

According to the arrest report, Flad stole 22 bottles of cologne worth a total of $1,378. He was later caught by St. Petersburg police.

Flad is charged with felony grand theft.

