Man accused of spitting in woman’s face in road rage fight

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of spitting food into a woman’s mouth following a road rage incident.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 61-year-old David Paul Wipperman Thursday on felony battery charges for the incident that took place Oct. 29.

An arrest report says Wipperman got into a road rage incident with a woman that evening. He got out of his truck and approached the woman’s vehicle. She rolled down her window and apologized to Wipperman.

The report says Wipperman spit the food he was chewing at her, then opened the door and screamed at her.

The Tampa Bay Times reports it wasn’t clear why it took several weeks to arrest him.

Wipperman remained in jail Friday morning. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

