Man accused of shooting, killing friend at St. Pete home

Pinellas County

(Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old in St. Petersburg Monday.

Police said Antonio Martez Long was shot and killed at his home in the 1700 block of Yale Street South around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Long lived at the home and let his friend Javier Evans stay there. Evans is accused of shooting Long after the two got into an argument.

Evans, 24, was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder.

Online jail records show Evans has previous arrests on felony battery, criminal mischief, and drug possession charges.

