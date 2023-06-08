ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of shooting at an unmarked officer Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, according to police.

Savarion Miller, 23, allegedly fired at the officer at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 35th Street South, police said. The officer was not hurt and did not return fire.

Miller allegedly drove off and eventually crashed in the area of 38th Avenue North and 21st Street North, police said. He was arrested by officers in the area.

Miller is charged with first-degree attempted murder, driving while driver’s license suspended/revoked, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and reckless driving with property damage or injury, police said.