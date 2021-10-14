Man accused of killing 2 St. Petersburg moms in same week

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars accused of killing two St. Petersburg mothers in the same week.

According to St. Petersburg police, 21-year-old Tyron Jackasal, is accused of shooting and killing K’Mia Simmons and Emily Grot.

Police say Jackasal killed Simmons on March 30 while she was holding her 1-year-old child in her arms and her 2-year-old was in the backseat where a second bullet barely missed the toddler. However, the murder of Emily Grot from April 4 remained unsolved — until Wednesday. She was shot near Woodland Park.

Jackasal was already in jail for a robbery charge on April 5, prior to facing charges for Simmons murder. He is now also facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Grot.

According to police, investigators do not believe Grot or Simmons were the intended victims.

“We treat each one individually, we don’t believe they have any relationship to each other and he has a history of violence,” St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez told News Channel 8.