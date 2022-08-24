ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.

St. Pete police officers said they were called to the area of 24th Avenue North on Tuesday morning.

Several people told officers that they saw a man, later identified as 27-year-old John Bauscher, touching himself inappropriately in the middle of the street.

Police said Baushcer later admitted to exposing himself.

Bauscher was arrested and charged with exposing sexual organs, police said.