ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday night for exposing himself at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Michael Robert McLean, 39, was driving around the gas station on 4th Street North before he pulled up alongside a person at the gas pumps.

McLean then masturbated while wearing a bathing suit in view of the victim, according to an affidavit.

Police said McLean was taken into custody around an hour after the incident.

Records from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office showed that McLean was previously convicted for the same crime.