Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift’s father

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An accused burglar who broke into a $4 million penthouse in St. Petersburg probably didn’t know it was owned by Scott Swift, pop superstar Taylor Swift’s dad.

The alleged burglary happened on Jan. 17. Authorities in Marion County found 30-year-old Terrence Hoover last week. Pinellas deputies booked him into the county jail on Feb. 12.

According to the arrest warrant, Hoover entered the Vinoy Place Condominium complex on Jan. 17. Deputies say he walked through a gate, right by a manned guardhouse, to gain access to a parking garage. The documents indicate that it’s there he was able to enter an emergency stairwell and make his way up 13 floors to the penthouse.

While he was inside, deputies say the homeowner came home and there was a struggle. Hoover eventually ran from the scene.

According to the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s website, the penthouse is owned by Ocean Pines LLC., with an address of 173 Inlet Drive in Hendersonville, Tennessee. According to Sumner County records, 173 Inlet Drive is owned by Scott and Andrea Swift.

People who live in the residences heard about the break-in but didn’t know who the victim was. They were surprised someone could make it through all the security without being noticed.

Tom Egan lived there for 11 years.

“We have a 24-hour person at the gatehouse,” Egan said. “And within the gatehouse, there are a number of cameras and he’s able to see around the entire property.”

