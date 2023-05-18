ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was charged with murder after he allegedly beat another man to death.

St. Pete police said they were called to 9th Terrance South and Dr. MLK Jr. Street South after a man was reportedly injured.

Investigators said the victim, Glendon Anderson, and the suspect, Derick Solomon, got into a fight.

Anderson was taken to Bayfront Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Police said Anderson and Solomon knew each other.

Soloman was charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.