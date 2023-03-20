ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An 88-year-old man died Monday after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a St. Petersburg road, police said.

St. Pete police said 88-year-old Seymour Lewis was crossing Mirror Lake Drive North at 5th Street North around 8:15 a.m.

When Lewis stepped off the curb in a crosswalk, police said the driver of a Mazda was unable to stop in time and struck him.

Investigators said the Mazda driver had the green light.

Lewis was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

The Mazda driver was not hurt. They remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.