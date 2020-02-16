Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island

Pinellas County

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — a 27-year-old man died after crashing a rental motor scooter in Treasure Island Saturday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian found Nolan Ryan Webb lying inside bushes off Gulf Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said Ryan was driving a motor scooter rental in Treasure Island when he crashed into the bush and hit a metal water utility pipe and cement retaining wall.

A citizen heard the crash around 11:15 p.m. but Webb wasn’t found until 12:45 a.m., as he was hidden by the large bush.

Investigators said Webb was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

