TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead in Clearwater.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of LaSalle Street.

Police said a man suffered injuries and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.