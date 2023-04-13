ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said an 18-year-old was arrested after he shot a 13-year-old boy in the leg at the Sundial.

St. Pete officers said they were called to the Sundial on 2nd Avenue North around 11 p.m. on April 8 in reference to a person shot.

Officers said they located a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives said video surveillance footage captured Deshayne McCullough, 18, firing multiple gunshots at the 13-year-old after an argument. McCullough then fled on foot.

The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

McCullough was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm and delinquent in possession of a firearm, St. Pete police said.