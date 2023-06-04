TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol put a street race on the Gandy Bridge to an end early Sunday morning.

The FHP said at 12:41 a.m., two troopers were conducting “aggressive” street racing enforcement when they caught a Hyundai Genesis and a Dodge Charger in a “roll-race” on the Gandy Bridge.

According to troopers, the vehicles went from 45 mph to over 100 mph while in the eastbound lanes. A trooper’s radar found that the racers reached a peak of 108 mph before slowing down.

The FHP said that the Hyundai flashed its hazard lights for a victory flash, but the victory didn’t last long as troopers overtook both vehicles and stopped them.

The Hyundai’s driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Seminole who was driving a car he did not own. The Dodge’s driver was identified as Ryan Wayne Allen, 31, of Clearwater.

Troopers said the teen wasn’t arrested due to his age, but he was turned over to his mother’s custody and given a citation. As for Allen, he was arrested on a charge of racing on highways.

Neither driver owned the vehicles used in the race, so the vehicles were not impounded.