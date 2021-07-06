‘Make final preparations immediately’: Pinellas County officials urge caution for Tropical Storm Elsa

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials from Pinellas County Government and the Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to be prepared for Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact on the county.

According to county officials, Pinellas County is under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning, Storm

Surge Warning and Flood Watch for Tropical Storm Elsa. They said there are wind and rain impacts expected starting Tuesday evening overnight into Wednesday.

For the latest information, visit the Pinellas County Emergency Management website.

County officials encourage everyone in low-lying areas to get out of their homes in fear of storm surge and to stay with friends or family on higher land.

Pinellas County launched a new Tropical Storm Surge Flooding Risk map to show residents their risk from Tropical Storm Elsa.

In the event you don’t have friends or family to stay with, Pinellas County opened two shelters at 9 a.m. Tuesday for residents seeking emergency shelter from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Those two locations are the Lealman Exchange shelter (5175 45th St. N in St. Petersburg) and Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter (1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr Ave. in Clearwater).

The Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter will open to the general population. The Lealman Exchange shelter will open for the general population as well as those with pets and special needs.

Pinellas County Schools announced Monday that all district offices are closed Tuesday and Wednesday. That has the biggest impact with canceling summer programming including after-care/childcare programs and school-related activities.

“County Government buildings and parks are closed starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday,” said Barry Burton with the county.

Director of Pinellas County Emergency Management, Cathie Perkins, said they are not expecting Elsa to be as impactful with flooding as Eta was.

“The (storm surge) projection’s for Tropical Storm Eta were 4-6 feet,” Perkins said. “We’re at 3-5 feet (with Elsa). Eta came in at high tide so there was that additional factor. (For Elsa) we don’t expect to have high tide when we see the surge coming in between 11 p.m. and 3am.”