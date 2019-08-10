Make-A-Wish grants wish of young girl with congenital heart disease to meet ‘Dolphin Tale’ animals

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It was 5-year-old Avery Worthington’s wish to meet the dolphins from the movie “Dolphin Tale.” Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made sure that wish came true.

On Friday, the young girl who has been through numerous surgeries, treatments, and procedures for congenital heart disease finally got to see the famous marine animals. She traveled from Ohio to Clearwater to meet Winter and Hope the dolphins.

Avery’s mom, Sarah, said her daughter has been watching Winter and Hope online through the aquarium’s webcam and was excited to “pet and give them kisses.”









Sarah believes her daughter “feels a kinship with the animals featured in the movie since they also required medical treatment to overcome disabilities.”

Avery was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and spent some private time with the dolphins at the aquarium.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 12,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.