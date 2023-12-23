PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County Solid Waste Department worker went “above and beyond” to help out a resident in need this week.

In a Facebook post, the county shared a “magical moment” where the worker helped a resident track down his lost ring.

The resident, identified as Mack in the Facebook post, went to the Solid Waste Disposal Complex to find the ring after he dropped it while picking up mulch. He told workers the ring was a gift from his nephew to celebrate his wedding.

It got too dark to continue the search, so Mack came back the next day, “determined not to give up.”

(Pinellas County Government)

“We called Program Coordinator Anna for help. Anna said, ‘I’m going to go find that ring’,” the Facebook post stated. “And against the odds, she did!”

The post included a photo of Anna and Mack smiling with the newly-found ring.

“Thank you to Anna for going above and beyond to support our residents,” the county wrote.