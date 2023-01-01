MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force “special agent” at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Stephen Scott, 37, entered Higher Up Smoke Shop on Dec. 10 with a gold badge hanging from his neck and asked shop employees for help with a “Delta-8” product.

Delta-8 is a legal form of THC, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana. It is commonly sold at smoke shops, CBD stores, and other establishments that are not permitted to sell medical marijuana in Florida.

Deputies said Scott showed shop workers a business card that said, “Stephen Scott, United States Air Force, Office of Special Investigations.” He allegedly hand-wrote “special agent” on the card and told employees he was a “special agent.”

Store management felt compelled to search inventory records because of Scott’s words and actions, according to the arrest report.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the Office of Special Investigations and learned Scott was previously employed there, but never held the title of “special agent.” His employment ended in 2016.

Scott was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with falsely personating an officer of the law. He remains in the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.